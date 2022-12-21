David Hilton McFadden, 90, of Oil City, PA, passed away December 20, 2022, at his home.

Born May 23, 1932, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Francis & Lois Cecelia Hilton McFadden.

Dave was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married in July of 1957 to the former Sarah Elizabeth “Betty” McKissick and she preceded him in death in March of 1993.

Dave had worked many years for the Oilwell Supply division of U.S. Steel. He later retired from PENNDOT.

Dave excelled in all sports and was a fierce competitor. His favorite sports were basketball and racquetball. Dave was on the Harry’s Lunch traveling basketball team. He also enjoyed golfing in younger years and woodworking.

Dave is survived by his two children, David Donald McFadden of Dallas, TX, and Tracy M. Hovis of Lancaster; and his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Hovis.

He is also survived by his longtime companion and caregiver, Janice Johnson of Oil City; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Howard, and George McFadden.

Friends will be received on January 7 from 10:00 A.M.-12 noon in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Asera Care Hospice c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suita A Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Asera Care Hospice for their care and compassion, and to the numerous family and friends who provided care and support.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

