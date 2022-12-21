Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 18, 1939, in Curllsville; daughter of the late James and Elverda Downs Kindel.

Delores married Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder on June 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on December 22, 2020.

She worked for many years at the Clarion Hospital in the Dietary Department until she retired. Delores loved spending time with her family and her 4 cats.

She is survived by her children, William Reinsel, Jr. and his wife, Monique, of Muncy, Bruce Reinsel of Sligo, Tanya Bain and her husband, Mark, of Oil City, Penny Minich and her husband, Craig, of Ford City, Randy Reinsel and his companion, Kathleen Troyan, of Clarion, and Sandy Terwilliger and her husband, Tom, of Curllsville, and a step-daughter, Karen Byers and her husband, Rich, of Titusville; along with 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Delores is also survived by her brothers, Jim Kindel and his wife, Shirley, of Florida and Connell Kindel and his wife, Brenda, of Sligo; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Taylor, and brother-in-law, Donald Taylor.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Terry Jacobs.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Delores’ honor to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA, 16254 or to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

