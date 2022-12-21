Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8

VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2011 Mazda 2 driven by 69-year-old Lawrence J. Deluco, of Union City, was traveling northbound and impacted a deceased deer that was lying on the roadway.

According to police, the impact caused the vehicle to travel off the west berm of the roadway and strike a guide rail.

Deluco was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a portion of State Route 8 was closed for over three hours due to the crash.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.