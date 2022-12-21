 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-line-new-versionVICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2011 Mazda 2 driven by 69-year-old Lawrence J. Deluco, of Union City, was traveling northbound and impacted a deceased deer that was lying on the roadway.

According to police, the impact caused the vehicle to travel off the west berm of the roadway and strike a guide rail.

Deluco was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a portion of State Route 8 was closed for over three hours due to the crash.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.