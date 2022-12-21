FANTASTIC FINISH: Behind 31 Points From Taite Beighley, Karns City Wins Dramatic, Double-Overtime Game Over Rival Moniteau

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Down by two points against rival Moniteau with no time on the clock in the fourth quarter, Karns City junior point guard Taite Beighley stepped to the free throw line.

(Pictured above, Taite Beighley)

He made the first.

Then the second.

Tie game.

Beighley wasn’t done.

In two overtime periods, Beighley scored 10 points to help the Gremlins win a dramatic 68-62 decision over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

“He did a great job of going to the basket in the second half of the game,” said Karns City coach Zach Kepple. “He made some huge shots down the stretch, especially those free throws at the end of regulation. Once they started to key on him in overtime, he did a great job of finding open teammates cutting to the basket.”

Beighley scored 21 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to go with those two clutch free throws.

He also had seven assists.

Jacob Callihan also came up big for Karns City with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Micah Rupp pitched in 10 points and seven boards.

It was a low-scoring game most of the way with Karns City clinging to a 24-20 lead at the half. The Gremlins trailed 38-36 after three quarters.

David Martino had a huge third for Moniteau with 11 of his 16 points coming in the frame. He also hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth.

David Dessicino added 15 for the Warriors, who also received nine points from Andrew Zepeda.

It was a key bounce-back win for Karns City, which lost for the first time this season on Friday to Clarion-Limestone.

It was Moniteau’s first setback since a season-opening loss, also to Clarion-Limestone.

