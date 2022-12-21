Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Clean up Crew
Monday through Thursday
$16.00 per hour, non-exempt
Duties (But not limited to):
- Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers
- Watch chipper and conveyer to ensure they are running when in use
- Keep chutes and conveyer clear
- Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
- Work maintenance when needed
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Steel toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Manufacturing Associate:
Monday through Friday
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$12.00 per hour
Duties (But not limited to):
- Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step
- Sort products
- Inspect and select finished products
- Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
- Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
- Prior grinding experience preferred
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-time Office Assistant
20 hours a week
$12.00 per hour
Franklin location
Duties (But not limited to):
- Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have basic computer skills
- Must have good customer service skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15.00 to $16.00 per hour
1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
