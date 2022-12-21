Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Kay was born on March 5, 1946, in Grove City to the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt.

She married Donald T. “Nut” Nuttall on September 4, 1965, at the Shamburg Christian Church. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2007.

She attended St. Joseph’s High School.

Kay worked GTE Sylvania until the plants closing, and later at Coal Oil Johnny’s Restaurant.

She was a member of Shamburg Christian Church.

Kay enjoyed being the life of the party to everyone she was around.

Kay is survived by her sister, Debra Beightol of Pleasantville; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald and Joseph Burt; and a sister Barbara Burt.

Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home has been entrusted with Genevieve’s care.

A celebration of life for Kay will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shamburg Christian Church 15995 Rouseville Rd. Pleasantville, PA 16341 or the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.