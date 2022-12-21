 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Genevieve Kay Nuttall

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MA4cmvHi4RT8Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Kay was born on March 5, 1946, in Grove City to the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt.

She married Donald T. “Nut” Nuttall on September 4, 1965, at the Shamburg Christian Church. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2007.

She attended St. Joseph’s High School.

Kay worked GTE Sylvania until the plants closing, and later at Coal Oil Johnny’s Restaurant.

She was a member of Shamburg Christian Church.

Kay enjoyed being the life of the party to everyone she was around.

Kay is survived by her sister, Debra Beightol of Pleasantville; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald and Joseph Burt; and a sister Barbara Burt.

Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home has been entrusted with Genevieve’s care.

A celebration of life for Kay will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shamburg Christian Church 15995 Rouseville Rd. Pleasantville, PA 16341 or the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.