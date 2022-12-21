Gov. Wolf Celebrates Historic Education Funding, Academic Achievement at Paul Robeson High School

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton on Tuesday to celebrate his administration’s historic investment in education and to recognize multiple achievements by the Paul Robeson High School.

In 2019, the state Department of Education recognized Paul Robeson High School as a “High Progress” school, removing it from the state’s list of academically “high needs” and lowest performing schools.

Governor Wolf also recognized Robeson principal, Richard M. Gordon IV, who was named the 2021 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Governor Wolf has fought for and achieved historic increases in education funding for Pennsylvania schools. His administration has increased education funding in Pennsylvania by $3.7 billion over the past eight years. $2.7 billion dollars of that increase has gone to Pre-K-12 schools and students.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.