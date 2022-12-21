 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Historic Education Funding, Academic Achievement at Paul Robeson High School

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Governor Tom WolfPHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton on Tuesday to celebrate his administration’s historic investment in education and to recognize multiple achievements by the Paul Robeson High School.

In 2019, the state Department of Education recognized Paul Robeson High School as a “High Progress” school, removing it from the state’s list of academically “high needs” and lowest performing schools.

Governor Wolf also recognized Robeson principal, Richard M. Gordon IV, who was named the 2021 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Governor Wolf has fought for and achieved historic increases in education funding for Pennsylvania schools. His administration has increased education funding in Pennsylvania by $3.7 billion over the past eight years. $2.7 billion dollars of that increase has gone to Pre-K-12 schools and students.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.