Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in New Bethlehem Borough on Sunday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, near the intersection of Wood Street and Penn Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Lincoln MKZ driven by 27-year-old Rachel E. Raybuck, of Sligo, was stopped at the traffic signal on Wood Street, waiting to make a left turn onto Penn Street.

As the light changed, Raybuck was attempting to make the left turn when she did not see a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek operated by 37-year-old Nicole M. Gunn, of Strattanville, which was traveling north on Wood Street.

Raybuck was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Gunn suffered minor injuries but refused transport. She was using a seat belt.

PSP Clarion was assisted on scene by New Bethlehem Fire Company 1 and MC Auto Repair.

