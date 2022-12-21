Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born on May 19, 1923 in St. Marys, a daughter of the Joseph E. and Dorothy Gleixner Smith.

On May 9, 1942 in St. Marys Church, she married the late William L. “Willie” Wehler, who preceded her in death on January 7, 2009.

Together they were blessed with more than 66 years of love, laughter, and happiness.

Miriam was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1940 and lifelong member of Queen of the World Church.

She retired from Thrift Drug after more than 17 years of service.

She was a lifelong member of the Rosary Altar Society, St. Anne’s Society, and the C.D. of A., enjoying the friends she met along the way.

She loved visiting with friends and classmates at the Golden Grad dinners, and had been honored for more than 80 years as an alumni.

In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, especially her trip to Tanzania, Africa to visit Sr Marian and Sr Denise who were missionaries.

She is survived by 7 children; Sr. Marian “Ginny” Wehler, OSB, of Oil City, Dennis (Mary Lou) Wehler of Kersey, Betsy (Joe) Azzato of Russell, Ed (Sharon) Wehler of St. Marys, Kathy (John) Bloom of Winchester, VA, Janet (Mac) Reed of St. Marys, Steve Wehler of St. Marys; and by her 21 beloved grandchildren; Lisa Mancuso, Billy Wehler, Tammi Eozzo, Debbie Defranco, Joe Azzato Jr, Amy Roberts, Mark Eckert, Chad Eckert, Dr Jill Eckert Stager, Jamie Eckert Schaut, Angela Regulski, Jessie Wehler, Billie Jo Newcamp, Mary Ann Larcade, Jack Bloom, Julie Keenan, Michelle Straub, Casey Smith, Stephanie Davis and Matthew and Maggie Wehler and by 42 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister; Betty Cheatle of St. Marys, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Miriam was preceded in death by a daughter; Marilyn Eckert, grandson; Jeff Eckert and great grandson Tyler Mancuso, two brothers; Howard Smith and Willis Smith, and by three sisters; Doris Cheatle, Rita Schutz, and Kathleen Johnston. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law; Amelia Wehler and by a sister-in-law; Melie Wehler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Miriam M. Wehler will be celebrated on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Fr. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Queen of the World Church, Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice or to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.

