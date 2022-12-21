Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence.

Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean.

He was currently working in the transportation industry.

Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar and drums and over the years played in bands along with his father.

He is survived by his parents of Spartansburg; his wife, Tracy (Jendrasiak) McKean of Erie; 2 children, Devin and Kaydence McKean of Alliance, OH; a sister, Elizabeth Stroup and husband Luke of Titusville; his grandfather, Edwin McKean and wife Lana of Tulsa, OK; a nephew, Ryker Stroup; 2 nieces, Dakota and Lilliona Stroup of Titusville; a former wife, Jessica Luzader of Alliance, OH; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Scott was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Raymond and Carol Tucker; paternal grandmother, Sandra McKean; aunt, Emily Tucker; and his best friend, Richie Elslager.

A private memorial service is being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.

If you would like to contribute to the family in Scott’s memory, please mail to the funeral home address.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.