State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Firearm & Nearly $5K in Cash in Porter Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of Firearm & Cash in Porter Township

PSP Clarion investigated a theft of a firearm and cash near Hollow Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Monday, December 19, the incident occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, and 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Police say a New England Westinghouse/Remington 7600 with wood finish (value $400.00), and $4,600.00 in cash was stolen.

The victim is a 40-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Stolen MacBook in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police launched an investigation into a theft that happened near Greencrest Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a MacBook—valued at $1,000.00—was stolen around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

The victim is a known 19-year-old Shippenville woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, December 19, 2022.

