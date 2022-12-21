SUV Crashes Through Fence, Slams into Brick Post Along Blairs Corner Road

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details regarding a man who crashed his SUV through a fence and then slammed into a brick post along Blairs Corners Road in Beaver Township last Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blairs Corner Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, involving 51-year-old Wayne D. Bearfield, of Callensburg.

Police say Bearfield was traveling north on Blairs Corners Road in a 2002 GMC Envoy, failed to make a left-hand curve in the roadway, and crashed into a wooden fence off the right side of the road. The SUV then traveled through the fence and crashed into a ceramic brick post, causing damage to the vehicle’s front right bumper.

According to police, Bearfield then traveled back onto Blairs Corners Road and continued to travel north, failing to notify police of the crash.

It is unknown if Bearfield was injured.

He was charged with a traffic offense.

