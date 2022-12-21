THE NEXT CHALLENGE: Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill Eager to See What He Can Do on the Soccer Pitch at Pitt Bradford

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Try as opponents might, there was little they could do to slow down Bailee Verdill this past season.

(Pictured above, Bailee Verdill is all smiles after signing to play soccer at Pitt Bradford. Next to him are his parents, Mindi and Mike Verdill. In the back, from left, is Clarion-Limestone soccer coach Don Montgomery and C-L athletic director Brad Frazier)

The Sligo native, Clarion student and senior on the Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team, was as potent a scorer as there was in District 9.

He found the back of the net 48 times — a Lions’ program record. He also helped C-L post one of its best seasons at 15-3.

“It was pretty exciting,” Verdill said of scoring all those goals. “But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. Winning as many games as we did is really what I cared about the most.”

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Verdill didn’t become a standout by accident.

He is constantly working to hone his craft.

It didn’t go unnoticed.

“He is the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached,” said Clarion-Limestone coach Don Montgomery. “He is hard to keep up with. He literally never quits. He would play (or) practice soccer 10 hours a day if he could.”

Sometimes he gets close.

Verdill said he often frequents the Clarion University field where he will work on his footwork and fire shots at a net for hours.

Currently, he is trying to improve his left foot and his shot accuracy from outside the 18.

It’s all to be ready for his next challenge.

Verdill recently signed to play at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

He was enamored with the school almost from the beginning and said he is eager to get started at the next level.

“I liked the campus and I liked the coach a lot,” Verdill said. “They said they needed a goal-scorer.”

That’s something Verdill certainly can do.

Pitt Bradford coach Nathan Whitehurst said Verdill can come into the Panthers’ program and make the team better from the start.

“Bailee is a prove scorer, and that’s what our team needs,” Whitehurst said. “I think he’s going to come in and make an immediate impact for the team.”

Verdill said he realizes the college game is much different than the one he played in high school.

Speed, though, always translates and Verdill is blessed with plenty of it.

Physically, his focus will be on getting stronger to face the rigors of college soccer.

“Everyone in college is bigger and stronger,” he said. “The defenders are stronger and I’m going to have to deal with that.”

Verdill said he is happy to finally make his decision.

It was stressful at times, he said.

But now that he is signed and delivered to Pitt Bradford, he can finally celebrate.

He plans on studying exercise science to become a personal trainer. He also hopes to coach soccer one day.

“It’s definitely nice to know where I’m going and get that off my chest,” Verdill said. “I’m very relieved.”

Verdill’s interest in becoming a personal trainer was cultivated while watching a few of them work while he was training in the gym.

“It’s always kind of been something I’ve wanted to do,” he said.

Montgomery said he has no doubt Verdill will excel at Pitt Bradford — and beyond — both on the pitch and off of it.

“Bailee is going to be successful,” Montgomery said. “Successful in soccer in college, in life. He works hard and doesn’t know when to quit. He made me a better coach and challenged me and wanted more. It has been a pleasure to be his coach.”

