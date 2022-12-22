7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayA chance of snow showers between 8am and 10am, then rain showers. High near 40. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightRain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 18. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
FridaySnow showers before 7am, then rain showers between 7am and 8am, then snow showers likely after 8am. Temperature falling to around 2 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -19. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Christmas DayMostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 15.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 34.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.