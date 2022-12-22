Brandon L. Fisher, age 51, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

He was born on January 27, 1971, in Fort Dix, New Jersey to Lewis and Karen (nee Kindsvater) Fisher.

Brandon grew up in Oil City, Pennsylvania and graduated from Oil City High School. He received a BS in Physics from the State University of New York at Geneseo. Brandon began working at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois in January 1993, as a student intern. He remained at Argonne for his entire career, beginning in the Ceramics division working with high temperature superconductivity before transferring to the Center for Nanoscale Materials, where he worked as a Principal Engineering Specialist.

In his time at Argonne, Brandon has contributed and co-authored numerous scientific articles (including prestigious journals like Science and Nature), which have been cited over 2500 times. He most recently was part of a team that discovered a new form of two-dimensional superconductivity and supported the discovery of a new material borophene. He holds several patents and was responsible for supporting and operating some of the most state-of-the-art scientific instruments valued over $5M. Brandon has numerous recognitions that include Physical Sciences and Engineering Excellence Awards, UChicago-Argonne Board of Governors Team Safety Award, and multiple Argonne PaceSetter, Spot, and Impact Awards.

In his personal life, Brandon spent 28 wonderful years married to his wife, Amy. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment, though, was raising his daughter, Sarah.

Brandon always put his family and friends first in everything that he did. His sarcastic nature made for lots of laughs over the years, as did his assortment of interesting hobbies – most notably, speaker collecting and his more recent love of lasers.

Brandon is survived by his loving wife, Amy (nee Machovoe) Fisher; beloved daughter, Sarah Fisher; his 2 golden retrievers, Bella and Lily; father, Lewis Fisher; brother, Shane (Sue) Fisher and their 2 children; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Fisher.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, Illinois. Service with online streaming will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Followers of Christ Lutheran Church, 12357 248th Avenue, Plainfield, Illinois. Interment private.

Memorials in Brandon’s name may be made to Project HEAL theprojectheal.org/donate-1 or a fund for Sarah to assist with her future needs to ease the burden of this immense loss: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-fund-for-sarah.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.