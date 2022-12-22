Census Population Drop for Clarion Borough, Clarion Township Could Mean Cut in CDBG Grants

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While Clarion Borough Council met on Tuesday night for the final approval of the 2023 budget that requires no tax increases, officials reflected on the probable loss of an important resource–the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) as an entitled community.

(Pictured above: Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson meets with two of the newest members of Borough Council, Andy Montana and Patty Schmader.)

Clarion Borough has had entitlement status for CDBG grants for many years, receiving at least $100,000.00 in grant money each year. Entitlement status requires the municipality to have a population of at least 4,000 based on the official federal census. During the 2020 Census, Clarion Borough and Clarion Township dropped in population and were no longer eligible for entitlement designation.

The Census typically records where everyone is living on April 1. That includes students living in apartments or university housing; however, during the past Census, Clarion University was closed due to COVID protocol. The situation of possible under-reporting hit host communities throughout Pennsylvania.

Clarion Township hosts Reinhard Villages, and it is likely that an undercount also caused a drop in population, losing entitlement status

Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said, “We’re only missing 69 persons from reaching the 4,000 total.”

An appeal from the borough is in the works, according to Borough Treasurer Todd Colosimo.

“We’re going to file a case and make a case,” Colosimo explained. “We’re doing this mainly for our CDBG grant. We’re not really challenging the survey. We’re just asking for a consideration of the population at the time of the census.

“We are appealing to the U.S. Department of Commerce, and our official paperwork will ask for consideration. If the attempt is a failure, we’re looking at the next decennial census before we could be reinstated.

“They would have to accept it, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The parameters for the Commonwealth CDBG program include a requirement is a population of 4,000 for a municipality to be considered an entitlement community.”

Council also approved an allocation in what could be its last CDBG grant for Terra Works, Inc., Pay Application Number Two in the Amount of $59,425.20 for Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and to Authorize Clarion County to Complete a CDBG Program Drawdown and Payment to Terra Works, Inc., in the Amount of $59,425.20.

Curbside Recycling Pick-Up in Clarion Borough

The decline in the reported population could also bring changes in the curbside recycling pick-up in Clarion Borough. The state-mandated curbside pickup of recycling items many years ago for all municipalities with a population of 5,000. It would appear that Clarion Borough may no longer be required to offer the service, but officials are still investigating the situation.

“It’s something we’re looking at,” Lapinto said. “As Todd would say, the state can’t come cut our population and take away our CDBG and yet mandate us to continue recycling.

“From what my research has shown, for people and communities that have gone out and bid like Warren costs went up 80 percent for curbside recycling. We pay $39,039 a year.”

Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson reported the Library Board is close to posting a position for library director.

“His last day was in October but he stuck around part-time to help,” said Vinson. “The Clarion Free Library Board has been working with the Clarion County Library Board and putting together the job description.

In other business:

• Appointed Pete Bauer from an Alternate Member to Member to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board to expire at the End of 2025

• Reappointed Barry Sweet to a four-year term on the Planning Commission to expire at the end of 2026

• Reappointed Karen Grosch to a four-year term on the Planning Commission to expire at the end of 2026

• Reappointed Barry Sweet to a three-year term on the Police Pension Committee to expire at the End of 2025

• Reappointed Barry Sweet to a three-year term on the General Employees’ Pension Committee to expire at the End of 2025

• Reappointed Simon Aristeguieta-Trillos to a three-year term on the Library Board to expire at the End of 2025

• Changed the status of Keaton MacBeth from Probationary Public Works Laborer to Regular Public Works Laborer, Retroactive to December 16, 2022, Contingent on Obtaining CDL and Pesticides Certificate

• Approved hiring Terry Blair of Clarion, as a Part-Time Public Works Employee Up to 29 Hours Per Week at $13.50 per hour, contingent on Pre-Employment Physical and CDL Query/Testing.

• The resignation of Bryan Smith was accepted by the Stormwater Authority Board on December 8, 2022. A replacement is needed, with the term to end in 2026.

• A replacement is needed for the unexpired term as an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board to expire in 2024

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.