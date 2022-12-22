Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Snowballs

Take a classic holiday cookie and make it gluten free!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups potato starch1 cup cornstarch1 teaspoon xanthan gum1/4 teaspoon salt3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecansAdditional confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Combine the potato starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in walnuts. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

-Shape into 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400° for 9-11 minutes or until set. Cool on pans for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.

-Roll warm cookies in confectioners’ sugar. Cool completely on wire racks. Reroll in confectioners’ sugar.

