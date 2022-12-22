CLIENT REVIEW: FUN Bank Donates Nearly $3K to Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank recently made a generous donation to the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention (CCCSP) in honor of a late co-worker and all those who are affected by suicide.

(Pictured above, from left: CCCSP chairperson Lexis Twentier, CCCSP Treasurer Julie Patrick, and FUN Bank representative Tom Spence. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

FUN Bank representative Tom Spence presented a check in the amount of $2,900.90 was presented to CCCSP chairperson Lexis Twentier and CCCSP Treasurer Julie Patrick on Friday, December 16.

“Receiving a donation of any amount is always appreciated, but we were absolutely blown away at the gracious donation from First United National Bank,” Twentier told exploreClarion.com. “They have truly been hit hard with the loss of an employee to suicide. During their Employee Appreciation Week, they raised the money through various activities and chose, as a whole, to donate the final amount to Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention.”

Employee Appreciation Week is filled with themed clothing days, BINGO, gifts, and much more, including a Penn War competition between the bank’s six branches.

All proceeds collected benefit a local charity or organization. This year, the bank chose CCCSP.

“Several weeks ago we lost a dear, sweet co-worker to suicide,” FUN Bank President & CEO Scott Daum said in a letter to CCCSP. “The impact of losing her is still felt every day and will be for the rest of our lives.”

The letter continued, “She was such a fun person and a joy to work with. Our hope is that the funds we are donating to you, in her memory, will help save the lives of others who are struggling. Everyone is connected and everyone matters.”

The donated funds will go to CCCSP’s general fund.

“We plan to allocate this money to awareness items and more,” Twentier explained. “We hope to make more of a presence in schools and in the community in the upcoming year.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Clarion Crisis Support Number at 814-226-7223 or 1-800-292-3866 (24-Hour Line) or text #63288.

“We chose to give to the CCCSP because the last couple of years have been a struggle and have been really hard on some people mentally and physically,” said Leigh Black, Marketing Coordinator for FUN Bank. “Times have been really hard and numbers of suicides are up. (Our co-worker’s passing) had a great big impact on all of us. She was a really wonderful person. We thought we would choose CCCSP in her honor.”

The FUN Bank makes it a point to give back to the communities that they serve in Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties.

“We are a local bank and we stay true to being a hometown bank,” Black noted. “We really believe in staying local and keeping everything local. Giving back is part of how we show the local area our appreciation.

“We really do care. We live in the communities that we serve, so we need these organizations that help us personally, too, and we just want to give back to that.”

For more information, visit the CCCSP website or fun-bank.com.

The FUN Bank has branches located in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry, with drive-ups and ATMs at all locations. There is also an ATM at the Faulkner Plaza in Tionesta.

