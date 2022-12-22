 

Dr. William F (Bill) Craig

Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Dr. William F (Bill) Craig departed this earthly plane on Sunday December 4, 2022.

He was a humble man with a great intellect. He earned a Ph.D. In Plant Genetics in 1966 from Penn State University and remained a lifelong Nittany Lion. Born in Olean, NY in 1929, he was the 7th of 9 children. He relocated to Hernando, MS in 2015 to be closer to family and resided at Wesley Meadows Retirement Community. He attended Hernando United Methodist Church.

At Wesley Meadows he was infamous for organizing the Rummikub League and anyone that wasn’t playing fast enough was demoted to the B League! Another passion of Bill’s was following the St. Louis Cardinals. He celebrated his 90th birthday at Busch Stadium and was honored to be wished Happy Birthday on the Jumbotron.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jenny (Perry) Craig, 5 siblings and his wife Patricia (Pat) Black Craig. He is survived by 2 daughters, Carol Craig (AG Webber) of Decatur, IL and Beth Fisher (Woody) of Hernando, MS; 3 grandsons Jarred Craig Gitz (Nicole) of Albuquerque, NM, Cameron Bradley Gitz of Little Rock, AR and Parker William Gitz of Madison, WI and a great grandson Sterling Luke Gitz which he met on Thanksgiving Day. Extended family also include Skylar Myers (Scott) of Tulsa, OK and great grandson Brody P. Myers.

He spoke to his 3 living sisters every Saturday and shared a special relationship with his sister Ruth as he was born on her 6th birthday.

Bill will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace Dad.

Hansen-Spear is in charge of arrangments.


