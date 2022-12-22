Driver Falls Asleep At the Wheel, Collides Head-On With Telephone Pole on German Hill Road

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a telephone pole in Green Township on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say 58-year-old Gary E. Eves Jr., of Mercer, was traveling south in a 2001 Ford F-150XLT Pickup, and he fell asleep at the wheel. His pickup truck veered off the western side of the roadway.

The truck struck a telephone pole head-on before striking a culvert and a tree, according to police.

Police say Eves was not using his seat belt and reported injuries to his neck and back.

He was treated at the scene by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

According to police, Eves was charged with a traffic violation.

