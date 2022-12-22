Keystone School District Hires New Superintendent

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School District hired a new superintendent on Tuesday night.

Michael Hall was hired as the district’s new superintendent during the Keystone School Board’s meeting on Tuesday evening, December 20.

The vote passed unanimously.

Subsequently, the board approved a motion to extend acting superintendent Michael McCormick’s contract through March 13, 2023, which is when Hall will begin his tenure.

Hall began his teaching career at Mill Hall Elementary School in 2002 and moved to Renovo Elementary School in 2005. Then, Hall accepted a principal position at Bald Eagle Area School District. In 2010, he returned to the Keystone Central (Renovo) School District as an elementary principal.

Hall has been a principal at Renovo Elementary, Dickey Elementary, Mill Hall Elementary, and Liberty-Curtin Elementary.

McCormick had been serving as acting superintendent since July 2, 2022, after the resignation of Teresa Young.

In October, McCormick’s contract was extended through January 16, 2023, which was the expected time it would take to hire a new superintendent.

This was McCormick’s second assignment as acting superintendent. He also served as acting superintendent from April 1, 2021, to August 9, 2021.

In other business, the board members approved:

– To revise the Act 93 Agreement of Michael McCormick, as presented, effective with the start date of the new superintendent.

– To revise the Business Manager contract, as presented.

– The hiring of a Substitute Custodian, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

– The hiring of a full-time custodian, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

– Brett Vaughn as Mentor for Jason Knisley.

