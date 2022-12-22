School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 04:12 PM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 5:02 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022
CLOSED
Brookville Area School District
North Clarion County School District
St. Joseph School-Lucinda
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
COMMUNITY
– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
– Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA: The YMCA will now be CLOSED ON FRIDAY and SATURDAY, December 23 and 24, due to the forecasted storm. The Y will reopen Monday at 7:00 a.m.
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.