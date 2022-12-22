 

School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022

Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School-closing-delay-ECA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 5:02 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022

CLOSED

Brookville Area School District

North Clarion County School District
St. Joseph School-Lucinda

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

COMMUNITY

– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED

– Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA: The YMCA will now be CLOSED ON FRIDAY and SATURDAY, December 23 and 24, due to the forecasted storm. The Y will reopen Monday at 7:00 a.m.

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


