AICDAC Participates in National Impaired Driving Awareness Month
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – December is National Impaired Driving Awareness Month across the nation and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug-Free Coalition are participating in the campaign to highlight the critical issue of impaired driving and its impact on individuals, families, and the community while offering resources to help.
The holiday season is the time of the year when intoxicated and impaired driving accidents are most prevalent. Drug and alcohol use impairs judgment, delays reaction times, and can result in deadly consequences when driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drugs are involved in about 18% of motor vehicle driver deaths while drunk driving accidents account for 31% of all motor vehicle accidents. Additionally, thousands of drivers and passengers lose their lives each year because of drunk and drugged driving.
According to PennDOT, 450 people died in impaired driving-related crashes in 2021. Impaired driving accounts for more than 35% of crash fatalities in 2021. Two of the most celebrated dates in December (Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) are among the most dangerous. Between December 24 and 31, 2020, there were 213 alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania. 3 people died in those crashes accounting for 19% of traffic fatalities in Pennsylvania during the holidays.
Most university students are home to celebrate the holidays with their families and high school students are off from school, leaving many opportunities for youth to consume alcohol and/or drugs and potentially drive. According to the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), 25.2% of youth in Clarion County reported their willingness to try alcohol. 12.5% of youth in Clarion County reported their willingness to try marijuana.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug-Free Coalition are celebrating National Impaired Driving Awareness Month by providing information about the dangers of impaired driving via social media. AICDAC is urging local community members to check out their Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/AICDAC
If you or someone you know is experiencing problems related to substance use, please call 814-226-6350, or the Clarion County crisis hotline at 814-226-7223, which is available 24/7.
About Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission:
The mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is to address the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drugs through prevention, intervention, treatment, and case management.
1350 East Main Street, Suite 30
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-6350
For more information visit: www.aicdac.org
