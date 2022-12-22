SPONSORED: The Parker Polar Plunge Is Back!
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – It’s time to bring in the New Year with an icy dip in the Allegheny River on New Year’s Day!
The Parker Polar Plunge has returned and has more fun than ever planned to make your first day of the new year memorable.
The event will be held at the Parker City Boat Launch on Monday, January 1, 2023. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with jump time at 2:00 p.m.
It’s $10.00 a person to jump, and each person will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Parker Volunteer Fire Department as well as other local charities and organizations.
There will be a community bonfire, basket raffles, 50/50 drawings as well as vendors to occupy your time as you await your frozen dip!
Downtown businesses are joining the celebration by offering fantastic food specials and live music.
The Parker VFW Post 7073 will be open to the public at 9:00 a.m. to serve breakfast for those who want an early start.
Under new ownership, the former Riverstone, now O’Donnell’s Bar & Grill, will be open on both sides beginning at 9:00 a.m. They will have food specials and live music after the plunge with Present Tense playing from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Parker House “the oldest building in the smallest city in the US” will be open from 11:00 a.m. to close with the kitchen open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Start your New Year by supporting the Smallest City in a big way!
