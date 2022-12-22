 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Clarion County

Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

321442836_1120588128655148_671838649712782895_n aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:

Wind Chill Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
305 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

Wind Chill Watch in effect from December 23, 06:00 AM EST until December 24, 01:00 PM EST

ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Monessen, New Martinsville, Sharon, Butler, Canonsburg, Hermitage, Punxsutawney, Ambridge, Moundsville, Morgantown, Oil City, Lower Burrell, Kittanning, Ellwood City, Washington, Waynesburg, Beaver Falls, Wheeling, Clarion, Aliquippa, Follansbee, Fairmont, Brookville, Ford City, Greensburg, Murrysville, Grove City, Tionesta, Monaca, New Kensington, Uniontown, Weirton, Franklin, Latrobe, New Castle, Wellsburg, and Pittsburgh Metro Area
305 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

321092755_856910835542332_5781857101431191320_n

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.

HIGH WIND WATCH ISSUED FOR CLARION COUNTY AND SURROUNDING AREAS

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:

High Wind Watch
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
302 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

High Wind Watch in effect from December 23, 03:00 AM EST until December 24, 07:00 AM EST

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-
Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations ofWestmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Monessen, Davis, New Martinsville, Sharon, Butler, Salem, Canonsburg, Ligonier, Hermitage, Cambridge, Punxsutawney, Ambridge, Champion, Canaan Valley, Terra Alta, Moundsville, Caldwell, Morgantown, Oil City, Lower Burrell, Kittanning, Indiana, Saint George, Donegal, Woodsfield, St. Clairsville, Coopers Rock, Steubenville, Hendricks, Zanesville, Ellwood City, Carrollton, Washington, Kingwood, Malvern, Waynesburg, Beaver Falls, New Philadelphia, Clarion, Aliquippa, Ohiopyle, Follansbee, Wheeling, Coshocton, Hazelton, Fairmont, Brookville, Ford City, Dover, Greensburg, Columbiana, Cadiz, Murrysville, Bruceton Mills, Parsons, East Liverpool, Grove City, Tionesta, Monaca, New Kensington, Uniontown, Franklin, Latrobe, Weirton, New Castle, Rowlesburg, Martins Ferry, Wellsburg, Thomas, and Pittsburgh Metro Area
302 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.