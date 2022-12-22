Wintry Road Conditions Contribute to Crash in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Snow and icy road conditions contributed to a local woman’s vehicle colliding with a concrete barrier in Redbank Township on Tuesday night.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on Punxsy Road (State Route 536), near Salem Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 55-year-old Laura L. Varner, of New Bethlehem, was traveling “too fast for conditions” in a 2014 Dodge Durango on Punxsy Road when she under-compensated for a curve in the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.

Varner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the entire front end.

According to police, Varner was issued a traffic warning.

PSP Kittanning was assisted on the scene by Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

