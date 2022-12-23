Knox Man Allegedly Steals Over $12K During Burglary at Home of His Mother’s Boyfriend

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man has been accused of burglarizing the home of his mother’s boyfriend and absconding with over $12,000.00.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tyler Quinton McBride in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on December 22, 2022.

A PSP Clarion trooper was dispatched to a residence on Master Road in Richland Township, Clarion County, to meet with the homeowner and burglary victim on December 6 at approximately 5:11 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told the trooper that he was gone all day and returned home to discover that someone had been at the residence. Upon arrival, a window on the front of the home had been pushed in, causing about $650.00 in damage. Additionally, the front panel was removed/smashed off of the electric meter that was affixed to the house. After examining the meter, it was apparent that the phone/internet line had been cut, causing another $100.00 in damage. The victim told the state trooper that the basement door was open and the basement light was left on, according to the complaint.

The victim proceeded to check the residence for anything that may have been missing and discovered that a black in color Sentry Safe, valued at $315.00 and containing $12,000.00 in cash and miscellaneous cards, was stolen from his bedroom closet, the complaint states.

Also stolen from the basement was a Husqvarna 435 chain saw valued at $200.00, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Through investigation, it was discovered the victim has a Night Owl camera system with multiple cameras around the property pointing at the residence. The victim proceeded to pull up the security footage on his television, and it showed a silver SUV with a large white window sticker in the center of the rear window driving slowly past the residence. It went up the road and out of view as if it pulled off behind the victim’s barn.

Shortly after, two white non-Hispanic males were observed approaching the residence on foot and then proceeded to go around the back of the house. Then, the men go out of sight and the camera then loses connection due to the phone/internet line being cut to disable the cameras, the complaint indicates.

Initially, the victim was unable to identify the men on the security footage, and he asked his girlfriend if she knew who they were. The girlfriend identified one of the men as her son, Tyler McBride, based on the way he walked, the complaint notes.

It was also noted in the complaint that McBride had been inside the residence multiple times in the past and knew of the safe as it used to sit right beside the window through which McBride forcibly entered the home. McBride was aware of the camera system on the property.

On December 14 around 11:52 a.m., the trooper contacted McBride via telephone and asked him to come to the PSP Clarion barracks. McBride explained that he would find a ride and be in. He failed to show up, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that on December 16, McBride was asked again to contact the State Police in Clarion, which he has failed to do.

The following charges were filed against McBride on December 22:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Tresspass – Breaking into Structure, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Misdemeanor 3



The case is currently awaiting a preliminary arraignment in front of Judge Heeter.

No information has been provided on the second man in the security footage.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.