WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:07 a.m. on Friday December 23, 2022:
Wind Chill Warning
…WINTER STORM TO BRING LIFE-THREATENING COLD…STRONG TO DAMAGING WINDS…AND WINTER PRECIPITATION…
COUNTIES:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-
Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Woodsfield, Indiana, Kittanning, Ford City, Follansbee, Salem, Brookville, Steubenville, Aliquippa, Morgantown, Dover, Carrollton, Latrobe, Columbiana, Greensburg, Monessen, Franklin, Oil City, Clarion, New Kensington, Waynesburg, Coshocton, Punxsutawney, Murrysville, Canonsburg, Wellsburg, Moundsville, Caldwell, Martins Ferry, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Weirton, East Liverpool, Ambridge, Sharon, Tionesta, Monaca, New Castle, Hermitage, Lower Burrell, Ellwood City, Butler, Wheeling, Cadiz, Malvern, New Martinsville, New
Philadelphia, Beaver Falls, Cambridge, Washington, Uniontown, Zanesville, Fairmont, Grove City, and St. Clairsville
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM this morning to Noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
