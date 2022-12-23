Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango Counties Closed Due to Multiple Crashes

CLARION CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clarion and Venango Counties are closed due to multiple crashes.

In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated temporarily speeds and vehicles restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction with a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only has been implemented on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 212B (I-180 westbound, Williamsport).

The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed from Exit 53 (Route 338, Knox) in Clarion County to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County due to multiple crashes.

Interstate 90 westbound is reopened near the Ohio state line following a tractor trailer crash.

A Tier 1 restriction with a speed reduction and commercial vehicle right lane only restriction remains in place on the entire length of I-90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

– Tractors without trailers;

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

– Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

– Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

– Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

– School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

– motorcycles.

A speed restriction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is in place on the following interstates:

– Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line;

– Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange; and

– Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County.

Additional restrictions are in place on interstates in other parts of the state.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

