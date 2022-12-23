The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayRain and snow, becoming all snow after 7am. Areas of blowing snow after 9am. Temperature falling to around -1 by 4pm. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

TonightA chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Areas of blowing snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -29. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.



SaturdayA slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Saturday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Christmas DayA chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Sunday NightA slight chance of snow showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 19.Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 9.TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 26.Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 13.WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 35.Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24.ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

