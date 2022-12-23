BREAKING NEWS: Portion of State Route 28 Closed Due to Downed Tree

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of State Route 28 is closed on Friday morning due to a downed tree.

(Photos courtesy of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1’s Facebook page.)

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a downed tree in wires was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, in the area of Fish Basket, approximately one mile northeast of New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

State Route 28 north of New Bethlehem is closed, the dispatcher confirmed.

The closure is due to trees and wires on a PennDOT truck, according to a post on New Bethlehem Fire Company 1’s Facebook page.

It is unknown when the road will reopen, the dispatcher said.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1 and Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department have been dispatched to the scene.

