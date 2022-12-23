 

BREAKING NEWS: Area Companies Respond to Structure Fire in Elk Township

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Firetruck-winter (1)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Area emergency units are on the scene of a structure fire at a residence in Elk Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, for a structure fire with visible flames at 754 Allaman Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Fire Rescue, and Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department have been dispatched to the scene.

The structure was fully engulfed as of 4:23 p.m. with flames visible through the roof.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News Story.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

