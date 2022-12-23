BREAKING NEWS: Interstate 80 Closed Between Strattanville and New Bethlehem/Clarion Exits

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – 511PA is reporting that all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 are closed from Exit 70: US 322 – Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South – New Bethlehem/Clarion due to a vehicle crash.

The crash was reported by 511PA at 1:32 p.m.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, crews were still on the scene as of 2:04 p.m. and all westbound lanes were still closed.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

