Christmas Magic is in the Air at UPMC Northwest

SENECA, Pa. — The holiday season is going to be just a little bit brighter this year—perhaps a lot brighter, actually—at UPMC Northwest, thanks to the glow of 24 donated red and green LED Christmas trees.

Each tree is placed in a special location for optimum viewing to help brighten Christmas for patients, staff, and visitors. Beginning in 2020, the first trees appeared–a gift from a local couple who wishes to remain anonymous. Each year since, the couple has donated additional trees.

“These spectacular trees are beautiful and are greatly appreciated by our patients, visitors, and staff,” said UPMC Northwest President Brian Durniok. “I have heard from staff and patients that the presence of the trees are providing them with peace and comfort during the holiday season. On behalf of the employees and medical staff of UPMC Northwest, I would like to thank the Northwest Hospital Foundation and the donors who have made our campus so festive and special.”

A drone video by the Northwest Hospital Foundation proves Christmas magic is in the air. The brilliance of the 20-foot-tall trees, each topped with a blazing star, is captured in the short video.

To learn about giving opportunities, contact Northwest Hospital Foundation Executive Director Theresa Edder at NorthwestHospitalFoundation.org.

