Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole

Prepare this splendid casserole to serve over the holiday season!

Ingredients

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 cup sour cream



1-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided1 can (6 ounces) french-fried onions, divided2 packages (16 ounces each) of frozen broccoli florets, thawed

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large saucepan, combine soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese, and 1-1/4 cups onions; heat through over medium heat, stirring until blended, 4-5 minutes. Stir in broccoli. Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish.

-Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and onions. Bake until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

