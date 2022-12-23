Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean up Crew

Monday through Thursday

3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



$16.00 per hour, non-exempt

Duties (But not limited to):

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers

Watch chipper and conveyers to ensure they are running when in use

Keep chutes and conveyers clear

Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Work maintenance when needed

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$12.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15.00 to $16.00 per hour

1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



