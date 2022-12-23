House Fire on South 5th Avenue in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Units are on the scene of a structure fire on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Nate Ragon.)

According to Clarion-County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, December 23, for a structure a 192 South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS, were called to the scene.

No flames were visible; however, some smoke could be scene around the time units arrived.

The scene remained active as of 5:00 p.m.

More information will be provided as it emerges.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.