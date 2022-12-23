 

House Fire on South 5th Avenue in Clarion

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 05:12 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (74) (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Units are on the scene of a structure fire on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Nate Ragon.)

According to Clarion-County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, December 23, for a structure a 192 South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS, were called to the scene.

No flames were visible; however, some smoke could be scene around the time units arrived.

The scene remained active as of 5:00 p.m.

More information will be provided as it emerges.

image (75) (1)


