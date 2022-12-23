Local Woman Injured in Collision on Greenville Pike

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Clarion Township last week.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 22, this crash occurred at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, near the intersection of Greenville Pike and Rehobeth Church Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by 34-year-old Justine M. Hancock, of Clarion, was traveling southbound when Hancock failed to see a stopped 2000 Ford F-150 XLT operated by 50-year-old Tina M. Kriebel, of Clarion, which was attempting to make a left turn onto Rehobeth Church Road.

Hancock’s vehicle then struck the back of Kriebel’s vehicle.

Hancock was transported to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries.

Kriebel was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, this crash is under investigation.

