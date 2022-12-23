 

Police Searching for Walmart Underwear Bandit

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

walmartMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of underwear and other clothing items from Walmart earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 22, troopers responded to Walmart of Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say several items of clothing and underwear were stolen sometime between 6:51 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The stolen items are valued at $439.48, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


