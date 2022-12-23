School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022
CLOSED
Brookville Area School District
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Keystone School District
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
Slippery Rock University
Triangle Tech, DuBois
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Creative Kids Pre-K – Virtual Learning Day
Kane Area School District – Virtual Learning Day
New Story/Indiana Pa. – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – Students are to complete Day 2 of their Flexible Instruction Packets.
Union School District will operate remotely on a two-hour delay
COMMUNITY
– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
– Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA: The YMCA is CLOSED ON FRIDAY and SATURDAY, December 23 and 24, due to the forecasted storm. The Y will reopen on Monday at 7:00 a.m.
– Knox Public Library – CLOSED
– PA Career Link/Armstrong County – CLOSED
– Punxsutawney Memorial Library – CLOSED
– YMCA CHILD CARE CENTERS – CLOSED – This includes the Clarion Younger Years Child Care and the Oil City Younger Days Child Care Centers.
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.