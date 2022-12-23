 

School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School-closing-delay-ECA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022

CLOSED

Brookville Area School District

Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Keystone School District
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
Slippery Rock University
Triangle Tech, DuBois

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Creative Kids Pre-K – Virtual Learning Day
Kane Area School District – Virtual Learning Day
New Story/Indiana Pa. – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – Students are to complete Day 2 of their Flexible Instruction Packets.
Union School District will operate remotely on a two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED

– Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA: The YMCA is CLOSED ON FRIDAY and SATURDAY, December 23 and 24, due to the forecasted storm. The Y will reopen on Monday at 7:00 a.m.

– Knox Public Library – CLOSED

– PA Career Link/Armstrong County – CLOSED

– Punxsutawney Memorial Library – CLOSED

– YMCA CHILD CARE CENTERS – CLOSED – This includes the Clarion Younger Years Child Care and the Oil City Younger Days Child Care Centers.

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


