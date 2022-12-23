Speed Limit Reduced to 45 MPH, Vehicle Restrictions Placed on I-80

OIL CITY, Pa. – Due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on interstates in the northwest region of the state.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction with a speed reduction to 45 mph and commercial vehicles in the right lane only is in place on following interstates:

– Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line;

– Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway); and



– Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction with a speed reduction to 55 mph and commercial vehicles in the right lane only remains in place on the entire length of Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

– Tractors without trailers;

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

– Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

– Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

– Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

– School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches;

– and motorcycles.

Additional restrictions are in place on interstates in other parts of the state.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

