Brookville Equipment Corporation Announces New Executive Vice President
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation is pleased to announce Joel McNeil has accepted a new role within the organization.
Joel’s new title will be Executive Vice President.
He will continue to oversee the Business Development department and will also take on additional strategic leadership and organizational development duties.
Joel has been with the company in a full-time capacity since 2008, after earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. Later in his career, he earned his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In his previous role as Vice President of Business Development, he has been integral in leading his team to capture many important projects including streetcar projects for Dallas, Detroit, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Tempe, Tacoma, and Portland, as well as the IOCC locomotive project and so much more.
Brookville Equipment Corporation is excited for Joel to support the future growth of the company in his newly expanded role.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s in 2001 and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for ‘Technical Innovation of the Year.’ Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Visit Brookville Equipment’s website: https://www.brookvillecorp.com/
Brookville Equipment is located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
