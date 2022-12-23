Clarion County Historical Series: Clarion Then & Now – Main Street and the Garby Theater

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Most of us grew up in an era of home entertainment. But, for those of a certain age, going to a theater was the only way to enjoy a movie.

For as long as anyone can remember, at least until the 1980s, Clarion was home to two downtown movie theaters.

The Orpheum opened its doors in 1911. Its marquee can still be seen as you walk along Main Street, though its blue and yellow motif has been changed to red and its sign now says Fox’s Pizza.

The Garby Theater as seen in 1937 vs. December of 2022.

The second movie theater in town was located just a block and a half away. Built in 1936 as “the most modern theater in Clarion County,” owner L. Hayes Garbarino equipped the theater with the best in sound and projection equipment available at the time. He named the theater in honor of his father, Leo H. Garbarino, who was nicknamed ‘Garby.”

When it opened on February 5, 1937, the first movie to play in the Garby’s single theater was More Than a Secretary starring Jean Arthur and George Brent.

The Garbarino family moved to Clarion from Armstrong County in 1930. Leo, along with another son, George, opened a food market that same year in the Masonic Building on Main Street. In 1945, Leo opened the Firestone store in the Hahne Building, a few doors away from the market.

Leo Garbarino was active in business until 1955 when, due to failing health, he retired from both businesses. He died in Dubois in 1963 at the age of 83.

The theater that bore his name, however, continued to thrive. It ordered prints of Hollywood blockbusters to project onto its huge screen for the time, though the area’s residents had to wait a little while for prices of the prints to fall enough for the Garby to be able to turn a profit.

In 1949, a reporter named Hazel Sandford wrote a movie review of The Red Shoes in the Clarion Call.

A year ago last Thanksgiving, I was in New York City and saw advertised on Times Square, in bold letters and on a big sign, the movie The Red Shoes. Tickets sold for $2.40 and I said to myself, ‘I’ll wait till it gets to Clarion,'” she wrote. “Last Christmas I saw The Red Shoes in the Erlanger Theatre in Buffalo and paid $1.65 for my ticket. The Red Shoes will be in Clarion, May 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the price of admission is 45¢ at the Garby Theatre.

The Garby Theater seen looking up Main Street in 1959 vs. December 2022.

During the 1960s, the Garby was known for screening Saturday matinees of old movies for local kids during the winter. Parents could drop off their children for a cheap couple of hours of entertainment. The kids would watch The Three Stooges and Santa Claus while parents were busying themselves working as Santa’s helpers.

In the 1970s, midnight showings of Dark Side of the Moon, Let It Be, and The Song Remains the Same became a staple feature of the Garby.

By the time of his death in 1987, the condition of Hayes’ Garbarino’s Garby Theater had fallen from its clean, stylish Art Deco beginnings into a state of disrepair.

Sometime around 1983, according to a local source, the theater was split down the middle with a stick-and-gypsum wall in order to complete the modern multiplex available to moviegoers at Cranberry Mall.

The Orpheum Theater is now Fox’s Pizza.

Both the Garby and the Orpheum closed their doors sometime in the 1980s.

In addition to the competition from Cranberry Mall, the Clarion Mall opened its own theater at the end of that decade, sealing the fate of the two independent Main Street movie houses.

Over the years, the Garby building has housed several businesses and has gone through at least three facelifts. Through it all, you can still see the ticket window on the southeast corner of the building and the outlines of its Art Deco architecture. The building currently houses Crafty Creations by Ruthie and Husted Plumbing & Heating.

