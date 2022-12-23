Michael Patton Advising: IRA Distributions Can Benefit Your Favorite Cause and Your Tax Bill
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: IRA Distributions Can Benefit Your Favorite Cause and Your Tax Bill
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act nearly doubled the standard deduction beginning in 2018 and indexed it annually for inflation through 2025 ($12,950 for single taxpayers and $25,900 for joint filers in 2022; $13,850 and $27,700 in 2023). The result was a dramatic reduction in the number of filers who itemize — from 30.6% of all returns in 2017 to 9.5% in 2020.(1)
As the number of itemizers fell, so did the amount individuals gave to charities as a percentage of total annual contributions. According to Giving USA, the total amount dropped below 70% for the first time ever in 2018 and remained there through 2021.(2)
Although the primary motivation for charitable giving usually comes from a desire to give back, an associated tax break can be a strong supporting factor. If you are an IRA owner who is 70½ or older, you may be pleased to learn that you can give to charity without itemizing and still get a tax break through what’s known as a qualified charitable distribution (QCD).
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/IRA-Distributions-Can-Benefit-Your-Favorite-Cause–and-Your-Tax-Bill.c9993.htm
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.