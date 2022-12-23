 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Penn State DuBois Hosts Pennsylvania DECA District 1 Conference

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

2022 12 8 - DECA Event - Hero (1)DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois recently welcomed high school students from across District 1 of Pennsylvania DECA for their annual conference.

(Picture above: Medal winners from the 2022 Pennsylvania DECA district one conference gather in Hiller Auditorium during the awards ceremony.)

Students competed for the chance to move on to the state level in February in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Students from Brockway, DuBois, McDowell, Ridgway, Smethport, St. Marys, and the Warren County Career Center all had representatives who came to the campus ready and excited for the event.

Isabelle Ehrensberger, District 1 representative for Pennsylvania DECA and student at Ridgway Area High School, welcomed everyone to the conference and offered some words of encouragement to each of the students.

“I know today is your first big competition,” Ehresnberger said. “But, there has been a lot of participation in the chapter officer summit in June, the sports and entertainment conference in November and the power trip in November. Today you are all here to take your game to the next level.”

Students work through their role play scenarios prior to giving their presentation to a judge.

Students work through their role play scenarios prior to giving their presentation to a judge.

Competing individually or in a team of two, students are given a role play on a specific topic and individuals are given 10 minutes to prepare, or 20 minutes to prepare for teams, for a presentation. Then, each student or pair gives their presentation to a judge, who then also can ask questions on the topic and presentation. Role-play scenarios include topics in marketing, finance, hospitality, management and more. Judges score each presentation, and that score is averaged with the score a student receives from a 100-question multiple choice test that each of them completes prior to the conference to give each student their final score.

While attending the conference, each student was part of a presentation and activities on entrepreneurship by Brad Lashinsky, director of the North Central PA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois. They also got to tour and experience the capabilities of the Idea Lab, seeing firsthand its capabilities with 3D printing, engraving, augmented reality and virtual reality.

A student gives his role play scenario presentation to a judge during the 2022 Pennsylvania DECA District 1 conference.

A student gives his role play scenario presentation to a judge during the 2022 Pennsylvania DECA District 1 conference.

After the competition was complete, everyone gathered in Hiller Auditorium for the awards ceremony. Students receiving the two highest scores in each role-play category received medals. Glass trophies were given to those students who scored highest in role-play, the written test, and overall.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management while they are students in high school. DECA has 12 districts in Pennsylvania that has more than 5,000 members currently, the largest number of members the state has ever had.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.