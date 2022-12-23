SPONSORED: Shop Venango County Co-Op for All of Your Last-Minute Gifts
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Are you still searching for the perfect last-minute gift? Stop by Venango County Co-Op for all your last-minute gift ideas.
Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The Co-Op has over 40 locally owned small businesses all under one roof.
Shop a store with a door to avoid the chance of last-minute gifts getting lost, damaged, or just not arriving in time.
The Venango County Co-Op has antiques, collectibles, handmade crafts, authenticated military items, vintage toys, solid, sturdy furniture you don’t have to put together, and a whole lot more.
With only two shopping days remaining, don’t risk not having a gift under the tree for that special someone.
Rich wants to spread even more holiday cheers, so stop in today and Saturday and enter to win your choice of three gift baskets.
The Venango County Co-Op will be open today from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Merry Christmas from the Venango County Co-Op!
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
