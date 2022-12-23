 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Shop Venango County Co-Op for All of Your Last-Minute Gifts

Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Venango Co_op (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Are you still searching for the perfect last-minute gift? Stop by Venango County Co-Op for all your last-minute gift ideas.

Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The Co-Op has over 40 locally owned small businesses all under one roof.

venango co op 1

Shop a store with a door to avoid the chance of last-minute gifts getting lost, damaged, or just not arriving in time.

Venango co op 2

The Venango County Co-Op has antiques, collectibles, handmade crafts, authenticated military items, vintage toys, solid, sturdy furniture you don’t have to put together, and a whole lot more.

With only two shopping days remaining, don’t risk not having a gift under the tree for that special someone.

venango co op 3

Rich wants to spread even more holiday cheers, so stop in today and Saturday and enter to win your choice of three gift baskets.

The Venango County Co-Op will be open today from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Merry Christmas from the Venango County Co-Op!

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

Venango Co_op


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.