UPDATE: State Route 28 Reopens; State Route 66 in Southern Clarion County Remains Closed

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 north of New Bethlehem has reopened, but a portion of State Route 66 in Southern Clarion County remains closed.

State Route 28 reopened around 1:15 p.m.

The roadway was closed due to a downed tree around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the downed tree was reported in the area of Fish Basket, approximately one mile northeast of New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1 and Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

It was reported on Friday morning that State Route 66 in Southern Clarion County was also closed, and it remains shut down near the Limestone dip.

It is unknown when that portion of Route 66 will reopen.

According to a Facebook post by New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows, the New Bethlehem Fire Hall has been opened as a warming shelter due to power outages.

