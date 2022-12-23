Updates on Closures and Restrictions in Clarion, Jefferson Counties

]CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district.

– I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is now open.

– US 22 in Indiana County between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County is now a lane closure.

– US 119 in Jefferson County has a lane restriction due to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Street in Sykesville Borough.



– I-80 Westbound in Jefferson County is now open at milepost 90.– I-80 Westbound in Clarion County is now open between Exit 53: PA 338 Knox and Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton– Closure on I-80 Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 70: US 322 Strattanville and Exit 64: PA 66 South New Bethlehem/Clarion due to multiple crashes in the area.– 45 MPH Speed Restriction and Commercial Vehicle Right Lane Only is ACTIVE for the following route(s) – I-79 between Exit 77: I-76 Turnpike – Youngstown/Harrisburg to the end in Erie and for I-80 from the Ohio State Line to Exit 161: US 220 South/PA 26 – BellefonteTier 1 Restriction on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State Line to Exit 212B: I-180 West – Williamsport

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

