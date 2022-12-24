 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayA slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then isolated flurries between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5. Wind chill values as low as -26. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightA slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -14. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas DayMostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -12. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -6. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
