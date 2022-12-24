 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: I-80 Westbound Closed Between Strattanville and Clarion Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

65DDF5A1-CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West is currently closed between Strattanville and Clarion due to a multi-vehicle crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The crash involves multiple tractor-trailers and passenger cars.

According to Tina Gibbs, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator, Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit70: US 322 – STRATTANVILLE and Exit 62: PA 68 – CLARION. The estimated time to reopen is after noon; however, this is subject to change based on conditions.

In addition, due to winter weather on I-80 between Ohio State Line and Exit 161: US 220 SOUTH/PA 26 – BELLEFONTE and on I-79 between Exit 77: I-76/TURNPIKE – YOUNGSTOWN OH/HARRISBURG and (End of I – 079), the speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, a cell phone charger, and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.