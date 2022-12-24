BREAKING NEWS: I-80 Westbound Closed Between Strattanville and Clarion Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West is currently closed between Strattanville and Clarion due to a multi-vehicle crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The crash involves multiple tractor-trailers and passenger cars.

According to Tina Gibbs, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator, Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit70: US 322 – STRATTANVILLE and Exit 62: PA 68 – CLARION. The estimated time to reopen is after noon; however, this is subject to change based on conditions.

In addition, due to winter weather on I-80 between Ohio State Line and Exit 161: US 220 SOUTH/PA 26 – BELLEFONTE and on I-79 between Exit 77: I-76/TURNPIKE – YOUNGSTOWN OH/HARRISBURG and (End of I – 079), the speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, a cell phone charger, and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

